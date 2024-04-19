Forte Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.74. 211,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,698. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $115.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.39.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

