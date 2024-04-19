AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.