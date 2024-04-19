HTLF Bank Purchases New Stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO)

HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. HTLF Bank owned approximately 4.93% of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 85.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter valued at $163,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 5.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the third quarter valued at $337,000.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,105. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.59 and its 200 day moving average is $72.90. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $83.20.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.48.

(Free Report)

a ecorodovias é um dos maiores grupos de infraestrutura e logística integrada do país, que opera ativos de logística intermodal, concessões rodoviárias e serviços correlatos, de forma sustentável e socialmente responsável. estamos presentes nos estados de são paulo, rio de janeiro, espírito santo, paraná e rio grande do sul, com cerca de 4.500 colaboradores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.