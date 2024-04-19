Davidson Trust Co. Has $599,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.38. 24,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,638. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $118.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

