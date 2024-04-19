FY2024 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Six Flags Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 0.8 %

SIX opened at $23.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $292.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.