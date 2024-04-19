Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.28

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$30.78 and a one year high of C$38.97.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C($0.76). The firm had revenue of C$129.80 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Magnificent Seven Stocks Outperforming the Rest
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Buy the Dip in Netflix Stock, It Won’t Last Long
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Bargain Alert: Gitlab’s Slide Has Created a Temporary 40% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.