Gray Wealth Management Inc. Sells 609 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.30. 488,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average of $55.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

