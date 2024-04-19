Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.55. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.53.

United Airlines Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.55.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in United Airlines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 45,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

