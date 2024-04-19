539 Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Acquired by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 539 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 685,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $33,720,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 77.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,570,000 after purchasing an additional 546,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $64.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Matador Resources from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

