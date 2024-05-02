Barclays Boosts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $81.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.70.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.69. 788,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,860. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $79.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 83.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,152,000 after buying an additional 3,168,740 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,838,000 after purchasing an additional 639,246 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,245,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after purchasing an additional 104,141 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,196,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,784,000 after purchasing an additional 159,438 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,602,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,192,000 after purchasing an additional 101,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

