Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.74.
Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance
PNW stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.76. The company had a trading volume of 163,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,577. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.11. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $86.03.
Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 79.82%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on Pinnacle West Capital
About Pinnacle West Capital
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pinnacle West Capital
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.