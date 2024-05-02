Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.43 Million in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 45.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 108,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 60.7% in the third quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.27. 4,032,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,116,396. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

