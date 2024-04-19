HTLF Bank Invests $7.84 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HTLF Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of HTLF Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VTI stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.75 and a 200 day moving average of $236.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

