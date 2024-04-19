Forte Asset Management LLC Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Forte Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 47,009 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $78.88. 488,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

