HTLF Bank Invests $8.47 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 109,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,468,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of HTLF Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,024. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average of $76.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

