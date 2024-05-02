Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Up 6.8% in April

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 157,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.7 days.
Ashtead Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTF opened at $71.35 on Thursday. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $76.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.98.
