Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Up 6.8% in April

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 157,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.7 days.

Ashtead Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTF opened at $71.35 on Thursday. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $76.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.98.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

