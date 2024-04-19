InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Performance

Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. InspireMD has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 320.97% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that InspireMD will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InspireMD

InspireMD Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in InspireMD during the second quarter worth about $4,670,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in InspireMD during the third quarter worth about $65,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in InspireMD during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in InspireMD during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

