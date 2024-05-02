Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.69% from the company’s previous close.

AMPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Amplify Energy in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of AMPY stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. Amplify Energy has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $266.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $78.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.33 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 122.36% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Research analysts forecast that Amplify Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

