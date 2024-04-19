Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.35% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,213,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,677,000 after purchasing an additional 86,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,552,000 after acquiring an additional 205,321 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 388,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,925,000 after acquiring an additional 122,233 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,634,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $18,909,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.27. 73,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.71.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.