Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 5,690 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.27. 7,054,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,713,296. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

