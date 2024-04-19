Internet Computer Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $6.27 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 19th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $6.27 billion and approximately $188.95 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $13.55 or 0.00020850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00054577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012752 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 517,759,306 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,887,626 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.