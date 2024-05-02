Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 451,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 610,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VFH stock opened at $97.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.20. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $102.60. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.