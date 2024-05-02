DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Invests $60,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $489.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $374.85 and a 52 week high of $536.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.06. The firm has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

