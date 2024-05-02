First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 332.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

CHT stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.16. 1,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $41.58.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 16.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

