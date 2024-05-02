Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $291,000 Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

