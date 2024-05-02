Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,678,000 after buying an additional 4,870,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,072,534,000 after buying an additional 4,162,149 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $295,515,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21,620,510.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,162,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after buying an additional 2,162,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 650.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,864,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,415,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,198,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.86. The company has a market capitalization of $460.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

