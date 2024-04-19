Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Up 0.4%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $617.80 and last traded at $613.81. 347,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,239,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $611.49.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.00.

The company has a market cap of $170.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $643.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,774,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,109,776,000 after purchasing an additional 443,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,948,558,000 after purchasing an additional 210,246 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,879,982,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,966,304,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

