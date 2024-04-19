Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 193,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 303,964 shares.The stock last traded at $17.96 and had previously closed at $17.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0619 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 365.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

