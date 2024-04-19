Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 193,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 303,964 shares.The stock last traded at $17.96 and had previously closed at $17.92.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0619 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
