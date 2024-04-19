Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Purchases 1,150 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 272,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 29,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 171,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,641,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 746,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,720,000 after acquiring an additional 22,262 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.03.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

CSCO traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,970,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,392,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

