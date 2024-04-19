Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $125.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.28. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.