Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $33,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $120.28 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $133.56. The company has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,294,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile



Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

