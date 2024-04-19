Tectum Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $147.18 Million (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Tectum token can now be purchased for approximately $20.01 or 0.00031010 BTC on major exchanges. Tectum has a total market capitalization of $147.18 million and $1.55 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tectum has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tectum Token Profile

Tectum’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,354,856 tokens. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. Tectum’s official website is tectum.io. The official message board for Tectum is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote.

Buying and Selling Tectum

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 4,981,934.07815669 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 19.187976 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,573,927.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

