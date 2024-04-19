Celestia Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.63 Billion (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for about $11.53 or 0.00017869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celestia has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Celestia has a total market cap of $1.63 billion and $242.32 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Celestia’s total supply is 1,037,260,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,037,260,273.97247 with 178,303,801.72247 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 10.39768781 USD and is up 6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $183,434,246.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

