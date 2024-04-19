London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £101.64 ($126.53).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LSEG shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £106 ($131.96) to £110 ($136.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Insider Activity

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

In other news, insider David Schwimmer sold 11,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,644 ($120.05), for a total value of £1,157,183.56 ($1,440,537.23). In related news, insider Cressida Hogg purchased 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,410 ($117.14) per share, with a total value of £50,155.30 ($62,436.57). Also, insider David Schwimmer sold 11,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,644 ($120.05), for a total transaction of £1,157,183.56 ($1,440,537.23). Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 8,966 ($111.61) on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 7,784 ($96.90) and a one year high of GBX 9,696 ($120.70). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,198.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,922.15. The company has a market capitalization of £48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6,547.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 79.30 ($0.99) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $35.70. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,333.33%.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

