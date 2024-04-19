Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Increases Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $95.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $76.12 and a twelve month high of $101.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average is $91.05. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

