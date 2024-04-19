Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 2,582 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in AT&T by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 51,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 33,760 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in AT&T by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 674,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 48,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 500,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $116.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

