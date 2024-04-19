PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $26.94

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.94, but opened at $26.15. PureTech Health shares last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 144 shares changing hands.

PureTech Health Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PureTech Health were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.