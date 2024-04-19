Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Issued By Zacks Research

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terex in a report released on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $6.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s FY2024 earnings at $6.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.97 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

TEX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $59.75 on Friday. Terex has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Terex by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 23,093 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $3,549,776.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,698.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,039 shares of company stock worth $8,078,574 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

See Also

