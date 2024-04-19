QUASA (QUA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $175.97

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, QUASA has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $170,183.42 and approximately $175.97 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009750 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010747 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001363 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,951.73 or 1.00081321 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010499 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009830 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00098095 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00144051 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $91.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

