Rakuten Securities Inc. Takes $198,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of XOM opened at $118.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $468.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

Read Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.