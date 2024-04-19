Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 493 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.35. 2,289,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,800,156. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.27.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
