Robert W. Baird Increases Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $98.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Block from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.22.

SQ opened at $72.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.85. Block has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,972,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 31.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter worth $516,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

