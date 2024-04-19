Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $44.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.18.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sealed Air

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Sealed Air Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $895,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after buying an additional 165,694 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,853,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,809,000 after buying an additional 92,114 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $31.47 on Friday. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 107.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.