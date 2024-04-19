Stifel Nicolaus Increases Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target to C$6.00

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.11.

TSE:OLA traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,299. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$6.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$85.70 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orla Mining will post 0.1629163 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total value of C$124,362.50. In other news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total transaction of C$124,362.50. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$27,931.55. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,735 shares of company stock valued at $158,170. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

