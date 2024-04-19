Substratum (SUB) Trading 29.2% Lower Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded 63.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.02 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Substratum has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011075 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010764 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001343 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,966.43 or 0.99948944 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010422 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00096355 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0001243 USD and is down -65.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.