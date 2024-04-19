The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.81

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 206741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at The Hain Celestial Group

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,015,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,227,000 after buying an additional 219,733 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,217 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,131,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,848,000 after acquiring an additional 462,919 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,752,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after acquiring an additional 398,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,399,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,295,000 after acquiring an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Recommended Stories

