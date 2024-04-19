Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Travelzoo Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The information services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 136.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,393,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,975,660.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,931 shares of company stock worth $1,483,335. 57.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

