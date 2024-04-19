Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Taitron Components from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

TAIT opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the 4th quarter worth $637,000. 18.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Featured Stories

