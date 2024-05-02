Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.88. 340,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

