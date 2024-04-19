Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.19 and last traded at $34.29. 7,297,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 6,122,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.19.

As of March 25, 2024, Digital World Acquisition Corp. was acquired by Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., in a reverse merger transaction. Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses.

